Parliamentarian Doring Tenzin Phuntsok attends the 62nd Tibetan Democracy Day celebration in Victoria, Australia

Melbourne: Parliamentarian Doring Tenzin Phuntsok, as the guest of honour, attended the 62nd Tibetan Democracy Day celebrated by the Tibetan community of Victoria, Australia, at Phoenix Park Community Centre in Melbourne on 3rd September 2022. The parliamentarian also visited the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion at Bendigo on the next day and met with its Chairman.

The democracy day celebration commenced with the offering of Khatag, a ceremonial scarf, to the portrait of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, followed by the presentation of a brief report of the community by the President of the Tibetan Community of Victoria, Palden Dhondup, and presentation of community account statement by Treasurer Rinzin Palmo.

Parliamentarian Doring Tenzin Phuntsok read out the statement of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and spoke on the significance of Tibetan democracy day bestowed by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the importance of engaging the younger generation in the Tibetan struggle. While Chief Guest Representative Karma Singay read out the statement of Kashag on the occasion.

The event concluded with the offering of traditional Khatags to the recently arrived Tibetans from India by parliamentarian Doring Tenzin Phuntsok and the appointment of a new member of the executive committee and a Q&A session.

On 4 September, Parliamentarian Doring Tenzin Phuntsok accompanied by Representative Karma Singey visited the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion at Bendigo in Victoria where the chairman of the Great Stupa, Ian Green, was briefed on the evolution, functioning and composition of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile while applauding the establishment of the Buddhist centre and its success in advancing the benevolent concept of Buddhism.