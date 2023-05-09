Parliamentarian Dorjee Tsetan to visit the Tibetan community in and around Dharamsala and Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement, Dalhousie

Dharamshala: Parliamentarian Dorjee Tsetan begins his visitation program to the Tibetan community in and around Dharamshala on 8 May. As per the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile program, the visitation program from 8 to 14 May will also include a visit to Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement in Dalhousie.

On 8 May, the Parliamentarian visited Upper TCV, Forsyth Ganj, Mcleod Ganj, and Gangkyi. He is scheduled to visit Lower TCV, Tibetan Reception Center, Norbulingka, Sarah, Shugsheb, Jamyang Choeling, Gyuto Monastery, Chamunda, and Gopalpur from 9th to 12 May and Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement, Dalhousie on 14 May.