Parliamentarian Tenzing Jigme meets the U.S Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues

Parliamentarian Tenzin Jigme met with Under Secretary Uzra Zeya, the U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, at the U.S. State Department on 8th December 2022.

The parliamentarian also held a series of meetings with staff members of U.S Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Tina Smith, Congresswoman Betty McCollum, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Congressman Tom Emmer in the months of December 2022 and January 2023 in Minnesota to advocate for the Tibetan people and their cause.

During these meetings, parliamentarian Tenzin Jigmey updated them on the ongoing critical situation inside Tibet and urged their support for the H.R. 8365-Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Conflict Act. The meeting also saw briefings on the status and challenges of the Tibetan diaspora in North America.