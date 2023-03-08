Parliamentarian Thupten Gyatso attends a meeting at the Swiss Parliament

Bern: Parliamentarian Thupten Gyatso attended a meeting with the President of the Swiss Parliamentary Group for Tibet, Hon’ble Nicolas Walder; and Hon’ble Natalie Imboden at the Swiss Parliament on 7th March 2023.



Parliamentarian Thupten Gyatso of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile from Europe was accompanied by Representative Thinley Chukki, the Tibet Bureau; Karma Choeky, the President of the Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein; Thomas Buchli, Chairperson of the Swiss Tibetan Friendship Association; and staff Bettina Eckert.