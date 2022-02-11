Parliamentarians Dawa Phunkyi and Serta Tsultrim to visit Tibetans of Dharamsala

Dharamsala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Dawa Phunkyi and Serta Tsultrim are officially visiting Tibetans under the jurisdiction of the Settlement office of Dharamsala and nearby places from 14th to 18th February 2022.

Starting with Upper TCV, Forsyth Ganj, Mcleod Ganj, and Gangkyi on the 14th of Feb, the Parliamentarians will visit Lower TCV, Tibetan Reception Center, Norbulingka, and Dolmaling on 15th February. Likewise, they will visit Sarah, Shugsheb, Jamyang Choeling, and Trilokpur on 16th Feb and Gyuto Monastery, Chamunda, and Gopalpur on 17th Feb.