Parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Tsering Lhamo Visit Ravangla and Nearby Areas

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s ongoing visitation program, parliamentarians Dawa Tsering and Tsering Lhamo continued their tour of the North East with a visit to Sikkim.

On April 26th, the fifth day of their visitation program, the MPs traveled from Kalimpong to Sikkim. En route to Ravangla in South Sikkim, they made stops at Samduptse and the Temi Tea Garden.

Upon reaching the Tibetan Settlement in Ravangla, the MPs were warmly welcomed by the Tibetan Settlement Officer, the Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly, representatives from local organizations, and the general public. The MPs then paid their respects at several notable locations, including the Tathagata Tsal (Buddha Park), Bon Youndrung Kundeyling Monastery, and Men-Tse-Khang.

On April 27th, the parliamentarians visited several key places in the settlement, including the Thupten Dhargyaling Monastery, Sambhota Tibetan School, Local Tibetan Assembly, Tibetan Cooperative Society, Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement (BRDL), and the Health Care Centre.

They also visited Lelung Monastery and held a public talk at the settlement’s hall. During their speeches, they provided an overview of the current situation faced by the Tibetan diaspora and the ongoing issues in Tibet, followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

The visit concluded with a visit to the Ralang Palchen Choeling Monastery before the MPs departed for Gangtok to continue their program.