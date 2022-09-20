Parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Wangdue Dorjee to Visit Tibetans in South India

Dharamsala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Parliamentarians Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen and Wangdue Dorjee are scheduled to visit Bangalore, Mysore, Bylakuppe Lugsum Samdupling, and Mangalore respectively from the 25th September 2022 to the 7th October 2022.

Parliamentarians will leave for Bangalore on 25th September, and meet Tibetans there on the following dates. They will leave for Mysore from Bangalore on 27th September and then to Bylakuppe on the next day. For the next five days, they will meet residents of Bylakuppe. On 3rd October, they will be heading over to Mangalore and have engagements there. The MPs will be back to their respective places on 7th October 2022.