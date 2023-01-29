Parliamentarians Geshe Gangri and Pema Tso successfully conclude their official visit to Ladakh and Srinagar

Dharamsala: As per the scheduled programs of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Gangri and Pema Tso successfully concluded their official visitation program to Tibetan Settlements and Jangthang areas in Ladakh and Srinagar from 15th to 28th January 2023.

On 15th January, upon their arrival at Leh airport, the parliamentarians were warmly received by the Local Justice Commissioner Pema Sangpo, Chairman of the Local Tibetan Assembly Dhundup Tsering, Chief Representative Officer Dhondup Tashi and representatives from the Regional Freedom Movement, Cooperative Society, Healthcare Center, Mentsekhang, Camp Leaders, TCV School and others.

The parliamentarians left for Hotel Rafica, where they met with Local Tibetan officials. The meeting began with a welcome speech by Chief Representative Dhundup Tashi, followed by a self-introduction of the Local Tibetan heads. The parliamentarians addressed the objectives of their visits during the cold winter in the region and assured effective assessment of the public grievances during the visitation program.

From the 18th to 19th of January, the parliamentarians visited the winter tuition classes, offices of the Local Chief Justice Commissioner, Local Tibetan Assembly, Sonamling Tibetan Settlement and other governmental & non-governmental organizations and monasteries. They also called upon Sh. Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, DC, Leh, Jigmet Angchuk, SDM Nyoma and other local officials.

During these meetings, the parliamentarians thanked them for the support rendered towards Tibetans in the area and requested for the continuation of the same, to which they assured equivalent support for Tibetans as they do for the local community. They also discussed various issues, including the land problems faced by Tibetans in the Leh and Jangthang regions.

On the 19th afternoon, a public meeting was held at the Sonamling Tibetan Settlement hall, where parliamentarians addressed and answered the questions raised by the public. Chief Representative Officer Dhondup Tashi read out the annual report of the settlement office, and Chairman of the Local Tibetan Assembly Dhundup Tsering delivered the Vote of Thanks.

From 20th to 25th January, the parliamentarians, accompanied by the Chief Representative Officer, Chairman of the Local Tibetan Assembly, Project officer Tashi Dhundup and Staff Tsekyi, visited the Tibetans living in Jangthang regions of Numa, Kagshung, Gyoyul, Makyu, Hanley, Chumur, Sumdho, and Samedhe. During their visits, the parliamentarians thoroughly assessed Nomads’ living conditions according to changing lifestyles and the region’s scarcity of grass and water. They also gave talks and answered queries, listened and wrote down their grievances. They returned to Leh on 25th January.

On 26th January, the parliamentarians attended and addressed the staff and students at the winter tuition conclusion ceremony held at Sonamling Tibetan Settlement hall. During the ceremony, the parliamentarians presented the awards to the students who secured the best exam results. The parliamentarians were hosted a farewell lunch, which the local Tibetan officials also attended.

On 27th January, the parliamentarians left Leh for Jammu. Upon their arrival at the Srinagar, they were welcomed and received by Masood Butt, former staff of CTA and Administration Head of Tibetan Public School. The following day they visited the Tibetan Muslim school, the Tibetan colonies of Hawal and others. They also held a meeting with local Tibetan heads, including Masood Butt, the Administration Head, the General Secretary and staff of Tibetan Public School, and the local Tibetan Healthcare Center doctor. The meeting discussed the status of Tibetan living in the region and particularly the condition of the Tibetan Public School. The parliamentarians returned to Delhi in the evening of the very same day after successfully concluding their official visitation program.