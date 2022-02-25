Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal Meet Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dehradun: Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal paid a courtesy visit to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarkhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, today with their official visitation underway in Dehradun. During their meeting with the CM, the Tibetan Parliamentarians were accompanied by the Dehradun Settlement Officer and President and Vice-President of Bharat-Tibet Samanvay Sangh.

Appealing to the Chief Minister for his support, the Parliamentarians apprised him of the challenges faced by Tibetans in general and particularly of the Tibetans in Dehradun.

The Parliamentarians have been officially visiting Tibetans in Dehradun, Uttarakhand as per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public after its constitution. The visitation of Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal which started on the 13th of February will conclude in a couple of days.