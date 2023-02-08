Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal conclude their visit to Tibetan settlements of North India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Tenzin Jigdal successfully concluded their official visitation program to Paonta Tibetan Settlement, Puruwala Tibetan Settlement, Sataun Tibetan Settlement, and Kamrau Tibetan Settlement from 2nd to 6th February 2023.

During their visits to the aforementioned settlements, the parliamentarians were received by their respective settlement officers, Chairs of Local Tibetan Assemblies, Presidents of BRDLs, representatives of the monasteries and representatives of Tibetan NGOs. Likewise, the parliamentarians visited Tibetan Settlement Offices, monasteries, Local Tibetan Assemblies, Regional Tibetan Freedom Movements, offices of the Tibetan Women Association, and offices of the Tibetan Youth Congress in these settlements. The parliamentarians also paid inspection visits to settlement schools, healthcare centers, Mentsekhangs, and project sites among others.

They also met and interacted with the Tibetan community members of the respective settlements including former Kalon Karma Yeshi and former Secretary of Tibetan Homes Foundation Gendhun Rinchen. During their meetings, the parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende spoke on the great accomplishments of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, and on the current critical situation inside Tibet. While, parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal spoke about international political position on Tibet’s issue and the status of the Tibetan diaspora. The addresses were followed by Q&A sessions.