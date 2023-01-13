Parliamentarians Geshe Ngaba Gangri and Pema Tso to visit Ladakh and nearby areas

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Ngaba Gangri and Pema Tso will be visiting Ladakh, Srinagar, and Jammu from 15th to 29th January 2023.

The parliament members will leave from Dharamshala on 15th January to Delhi and to Srinagar on the next day. They will head to Ladakh from there on 17th January and will pay visits to Tibetan settlements, and schools, and meet the public in Leh from 18th to 19th January. From the 20th to the 26th of January, they will visit Tibetans in the Jangthang areas in Ladakh. They will be back in Dharamshala on 29th January.