Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Begins Periodic Visit to Mundgod

Dharamshala, 5th April 2025: As part of the scheduled program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a delegation consisting of MP Geshe Monlam Tharchin and MP Kunga Sotop commenced their periodic visit to the Doeguling Tibetan settlement in Mundgod on 3rd April 2025.

The delegates arrived at Hubli Airport from Delhi on the same day, where they were warmly welcomed by Mundgod Settlement Officer Rinchen Wangmo and the Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly, Pema Dorje. Later in the afternoon, they arrived in Mundgod, where representatives from 26 different organizations greeted them with great enthusiasm.

On the morning of 4th April 2025, the delegation visited several key institutions in the settlement, including the Mundgod Doeguling Settlement Office, Tibetan Freedom Movement Office (BRDL), Tibetan Cooperative Office, Tibetan Local Assembly (LTA), Gyalwai Zimchung (His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s residence), Development Projects, Shiwatso Library, and Men-Tsee-Khang (Tibetan Medical Center), among others.

In the afternoon, they visited the Lhamo Association, Tibetan Women’s Association, Tibetan Youth Association, and the Ex-Army Association. At each location, the delegates were greeted by the heads and staff of the organizations. During their visits, the lawmakers engaged in discussions about the current state and management of each organization, exchanged views on key issues, listened to grievances, and provided guidance on strengthening relations between the central and local administrations.