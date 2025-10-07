Parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam Conclude Official Visit to Ladakh

Dharamshala: As scheduled in the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam successfully concluded their periodic visit to Ladakh.

On 3 October 2025, the MPs departed from Leh and traveled through Khardong La, from where they paid their respects to the giant Buddha statue and a monastery in Nubra from a distance. En route, they, along with the Chief Representative Officer (CRO) and secretary, had a brief audience with Kyabje Thiksey Rinpoche and his entourage.

Upon reaching Nubra, they visited Deskit Monastery, where they were warmly received by the monastery’s chakzoe. During their tour of the shrine, the main temple, and Dolma Lhakhang, they were given insightful historical introductions. They also visited the 106-foot statue of Maitreya Buddha located near the monastery.

On 4 October 2025, the MPs departed from Nubra and arrived at Pangong Tso in the afternoon. There, they were received by veteran Tsering Dhondup, who has resided in the area for over 30 years. He has erected the Tibetan national flag near Pangong Tso and created representations of Tibet’s four great rivers. He has also constructed Gepel Lhakhang, named by His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The MPs visited the temple and received detailed explanations of the surrounding mountain ranges, rivers, and geographical features.

Near Pangong Tso, they offered prayers and supplications to Tibetan deities, local protectors, and spirits. Special prayers were made for the long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Tibet’s great lamas, for peace in Tibet, for the swift resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict, for the achievement of Tibetan freedom, and for the good fortune of returning to Tibet in happiness and prosperity. They then continued their journey through various passes and arrived in Leh in the evening.

On 5 October 2025, the parliamentarians visited Thiksey Monastery. Accompanied by the local Tibetan Justice Commissioner, the LTA Chair, and the CRO, they were granted an audience with Kyabje Thiksey Rinpoche. On this occasion, the MPs expressed their deep gratitude to the Rinpoche for generously providing land to the Tibetans residing in Ladakh, and they earnestly requested his continued support and blessings for the Tibetan community in the future.

Following the audience, the Chief Representative Office hosted a luncheon in honor of the visiting MPs. Later in the day, they visited Alchi Monastery, thus successfully concluding their periodic visit to Ladakh.

On 6 October 2025, the parliamentarians departed for Dharamshala via Delhi.



