Parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam Visit Kargil

Dharamshala, 26 September 2025: As part of the official program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam visited the Tibetan community in Kargil on 26th September 2025.

The MPs began their visit at the Kargil War Memorial, a historic site that honors the sacrifices of many Tibetan soldiers from India’s Special Frontier Force (SFF) who lost their lives during the 1999 Kargil War. They offered prayers and paid tribute at the memorial. The delegation also visited a nearby museum dedicated to the fallen soldiers, where they noted the names of five Tibetan soldiers listed under SFF Vikas. They also observed many other names of Tibetan or half-Tibetan origin.

Later in the evening, around 6:00 PM, the MPs arrived in the Kargil area, where they were warmly received by local Tibetan coordinator Dechen Gyalmo. They then visited the Tibetan winter market, which comprises around ten shops run by seasonal Tibetan traders.

During their visit, the parliamentarians inquired about the traders’ living conditions and any challenges they might be facing. The traders responded that they had no significant difficulties and were largely self-sufficient in their livelihoods.

The MPs commended the traders for their self-reliance and offered guidance on several key points: the importance of abiding by local laws, staying informed about the workings of the Central Tibetan Administration, and recognizing that they have a legitimate representative institution to turn to in times of both joy and difficulty. They emphasized the importance of never forgetting their Tibetan identity, regardless of where they live, and urged them to always remember the boundless kindness of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

With this, the visit to the Kargil area concluded successfully.