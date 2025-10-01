Parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam Visit Tibetans in Leh

Dharamshala: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s program, a delegation of parliamentarians, Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, visited Sonamling Tibetan settlement in Leh, Ladakh, on 27 October 2025. During their visit, they toured monasteries, Tibetan administrative offices, and engaged with members of the local Tibetan community.

After successfully concluding their visit to Kargil, the lawmakers proceeded to Leh. Upon arrival, they were warmly received by the Tibetan Local Justice Commissioner, the Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly, the Chief Representative Officer (CRO) of Ladakh, and their staff. At Choglamsar, they were greeted by members of the Tibetan community.

The delegation then inspected the CRO office, the Tibetan Local Justice Commission, the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement (BRDL), Tibetan Primary Health Care Centre, Me-Tse-Khang, and the ongoing construction site of the Local Tibetan Assembly building.

Following this, the MPs held a meeting with the Local Justice Commissioner, the Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly, the Chief Representative Officer, and the President along with five members of the Regional Tibetan Freedom Movement at the BRDL office. They discussed the challenges faced by the local Tibetan population in the region.

The MPs also visited the Ruthok Lhundup Choeding Monastery, where they were warmly received by the monastery’s Chagzoe. Their visit continued to the Shenten Yungdrung Lhatse Bon Monastery and Karma Drubgye Monastery.

Before concluding their day, the MPs paid a visit to Shewatsel Phodrang, His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s residence in Leh.