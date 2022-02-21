Parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen Greet Kyabje Menri Trizin, HP Governor, and Others

Shimla: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen have been visiting Tibetans in Himachal Pradesh. The visitation started with the Tibetan MPs paying a courtesy visit to Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, and meeting Tibetans of Shimla Yangchen Gatseling, and nearby Tibetan residential areas from 16th to 18th February 2022.

On 19th February, they reached Dolanji Bon Tibetan Settlement and received audiences with the 34th Kyabje Menri Trizin Lungtok Dawa Dargyal Rinpoche and Kyabje Menri Ponlob Trinley Nyima Rinpoche. They paid visits to Pal Shen Ten Menriling Monastery, Ratna Menriling Nunnery, school and held a public meeting as well. The Parliamentarians are currently visiting Paonta Tibetan Settlement.