Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and Tenzin Choezin successfully conclude visit to Tibetans in Goa

Goa: Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and Tenzin Choezin of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile have successfully concluded their official visit to Goa from 21st to 22nd February 2022. After completing their visit to Mundgod, they met with Superintendent of Police Dr. Suman D. Pennekar, IPS, and Deputy Commissioner Shri. Mullai Muhilan M P, I.A.S of Uttara Kannada District, Karnataka on their way to Goa.

Upon their arrival, the parliamentarians were received by the head of the Tibetan Welfare Association and its members. The delegates thereafter toured Tibetan markets in the area and met with the landlord of the market extending their appreciation for the assistance tendered towards the Tibetan garment sellers.

During the second day of the visit, the parliamentarians met with Shri Lalji Paggui, a member of the Goa Tibetan Support Group, and extended their appreciation and gratitude for his unwavering support for the cause of Tibet.

In an interaction with around 30 Tibetans on the same day, Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam spoke on the great achievements of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the current critical situation inside Tibet, and the agenda of the first session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. While Parliamentarian Tenzin Choezin spoke on the international political status with regard to Tibet’s issue. Their visit to Goa concluded with a Q&A session with the Tibetan community members.

The Parliamentarians were also invited by Dokham Chushi Gangdruk to their office and were awarded medals of honor by them.