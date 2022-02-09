Parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Choephel Thupten to Visit South India

Dharamsala: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public after its constitution, Parliamentarians Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and Choephel Thupten of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile are officially visiting Tibetans of Chennai, Pondicherry, and Dickyi Larsoe Tibetan Settlement of Bylakuppe from 11th to 18th of February 2022.

Parliamentarians departing from their respective places will meet in Chennai and visit Tibetans of Chennai and Pondicherry from 12th to 13th February. They will leave for Bylakuppe on 14th February and will visit the settlement and nearby places for the next three days. Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen will return to his place on 19th February.