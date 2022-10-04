Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Kunga Sotop Call on CM Pema Khandu

Tawang: Parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel and Kunga Sotop, who are on an official visit to Northeast India, paid a courtesy call on Shri Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on the 4th of October 2022.

During their meeting with the Chief Minister, the MPs on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended their gratitude to India and especially to Arunachal Pradesh for their unwavering support to Tibet and Tibetans. They urged the CM’s continued support to the cause of Tibet and to the Tibetans residing in Arunachal Pradesh. In response, the CM assured his continued support to the Tibetans.

The Chief Minister also extended his gratitude to the Central Tibetan Administration for facilitating traditional education to numerous students from Arunachal Pradesh studying in Tibetan monasteries, nunneries, and schools across India. The CM also informed of inviting His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh in the following year.