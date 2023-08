Dharamshala: As a part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s Tibet advocacy campaign in various Indian states, parliamentarians Tenpa Yarphel, Dawa Tsering and Yeshi Dolma are scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from 26th August to 12th September.

The Tibetan MPs will have programs in Jammu from 26th to 31st August, followed by programs in Kashmir and Ladakh from 2nd to 5th September and 7th to 10th September respectively.