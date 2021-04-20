Parliamentarians Tenzin Jamyang and Geshe Gangri appointed members of the Standing Committee

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok addressing the meeting

Dharamsala: Today the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile welcomed new members Parliamentarians Tenzin Jamyang and Geshe Gangri for its Fifth Standing Committee from Utsang, and Domey provinces with the respective allocation of the members into different sections and responsibilities.

Members of the Fifth Standing Committee of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Speaker Mr. Pema Jungney from Utsang province and Parliamentarian Mr. Lobsang Choejor from Domey province, after their resignation, are replaced by Parliamentarian Mr. Tenzin Jamyang and Parliamentarian Ven. Geshe Gangri respectively, while the rest of the members of the Fifth Standing Committee remained the same.

At 3:00 pm in the Library cum Conference Hall, the two new members of the fifth Standing Committee of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile were greeted by Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok in the committee’s meeting.

Welcoming the new Standing Committee members the Deputy Speaker stressed on shouldering the responsibilities of the Standing Committee in these more than a month’s duration of the committee. He further briefed them of the administrative responsibilities and time schedule of the Standing Committee members and its meetings.

As per Clause VI of the Standing Committee’s rules and regulation, the newly appointed Standing Committee members were allocated into the Chabsi Deytsen (Political Section) of the Standing Committee. As per the deliberations and suggestions shared in the 10th Parliament session, the Political section of the committee has been allotted with maximum numbers of Parliament members to organise political campaigns and projects.

The current three sections of the Standing Committee of the TPiE from April 16, 2021 to May 31, 2021, are as follows:

Gyundrel Deytsen (Finance Section):

Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi

Chabsi Deytsen (Political Section) :

Geshe Monlam Tharchin Serta Tsultrim Tenpa Yarphel Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa Tenzin Jamyang Geshe Gangri

Zinkyong Tokship Deytsen (Administration Section):

Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende

Standing committee’s meeting with the two new members

Standing committee’s meeting with the two new members