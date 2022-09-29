Parliamentarians Thondup Tsering and Tenzing Jigme attend 20th North America Tibetan Associations Conference

Boston: Members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile from North/South America Thondup Tsering and Tenzing Jigme attended the 20th North America Tibetan Associations conference convened by the Office of Tibet DC from September 24-25, 2022 in Boston.

The conference was attended by Presidents and board members of 22 Tibetan Associations of which 19 were from the USA and three from Canada.

The Conference deliberated over the resolutions adopted at the last year’s NATA Conference and focussed primarily on the three broad agendas: first, practice and promotion of His Holiness’s teachings and the four principal commitments; second, collective efforts to strengthen the Tibetan movement; and third, preservation of Tibetan language, religion, and culture including the weekend Tibetan language and culture schools.

The upcoming NATA’s Tenshug offering in Dharamsala on 26 October 2022, in partnership with Tibetan Children’s Villages, was also discussed and a special resolution was adopted emphasizing the immeasurable importance and relevance of the Dalai Lama Institution to the Tibetan nation and people and the need for the continuation of this Institution to guide the Tibetan struggle.

This conference was hosted by the Tibetan Association of Boston. Next year’s conference will be held from Sept 2-4, 2023 in Toronto Canada.