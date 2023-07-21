Parliamentarians Tsering Lhamo and Tenzin Choezin conclude visit to Odisha Tibetan Settlement

Dharamshala: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Tsering Lhamo and Tenzin Choezin successfully concluded their official visit to Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement of Odisha from 16th to 20th July 2023.

The Tibetan MPs reached Odisha Phuntsokling Tibetan Settlement on 16th July 2023.

On the next day, they paid a series of visits to Tibetan settlement office, Cooperative society, regional Tibetan Freedom Movement (BRDL), Local Tibetan Assembly, Men-Lha hospital, Men-Tse-Khang, Nyingon Dutrul Rabtenling, Namkha Kyungzom nunnery, and two Tibetan schools.

The MPs also held a public talk at the Secondary Sambhota Tibetan School in the presence of its teachers, staff, and students. The MPs spoke on the current critical situation inside Tibet by bringing their attention to the destruction of Tibet’s distinct language and culture under Chinese rule. They also highlighted the international support for Tibet and advised the students on the different career prospects and on the responsibilities of students in struggle of Tibet.

The parliamentarians on 17th July visited the old age home and settlement camps (one to five).

They met with the camp leaders and inquired about each of the camp’s conditions. They also paid their homage to the monasteries of the settlement.

The MPs also inspected the farms and inquired about their conditions. The Tibetan lawmakers then held an interactive session with the heads of the five Tibetan NGOs including Tibetan women’s association, Shenphen Tsokpa, and others.

On 19th July, they held a public talk with the settlement dwellers and clarified people’s queries in a Q&A session before wrapping up their visit to the settlement.