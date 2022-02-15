Parliamentarians Tsering Yangchen and Choedak Gyatso Meet Tibetan students and college Professors in Mangalore

Mangalore: Parliamentarians Tsering Yangchen and Choedak Gyatso of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile successfully completed their visitation in Mangalore meeting Tibetan students and college Professors from 13th to 14th February 2022.

The visitation started with meeting and speaking with the Tibetan nursing students of Mangalore where the Parliamentarians interacted with the students and answered questions asked by them on the 13th of February.

On the next day, they met with Dr. (Prof.) Fatima Dsilva, the Principal of Nitte Usha Institute of Nursing Sciences, and Ms. Cleeta Pinto, the Principal of General Nursing Midwifery and got briefed on their administration works.

During their meetings with the Principals, they learned about the progress made by Tibetan students studying there and requested assisting them in any possible way.

Later that day, they met Dr. Leena K C, the Principal, and Prof. Janet Miranda, the Vice-Principal of Yenepoya Nursing College and Director Gresham Jase and Principal Dr. Syed Nizamuddin of Indira Nursing College.

They discussed at length on education and conduct of the Tibetans studying there. The MPs extended their special gratitude to the Indira Nursing College for providing college fee concession up to INR10,000 annually for Tibetan students.

Tibetan students studying in Mangalore are doing commendable and are well appreciated by the college administration and faculty members.

Finally, by visiting Manipal University and meeting around 16 Tibetan students studying there the Parliamentarians wrapped up their visitation program.