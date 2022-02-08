Parliamentarians Tsering Yangchen and Choedak Gyatso to Visit South India

Dharamsala: As per the program of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public after its constitution, Parliamentarians Tsering Yangchen and Choedak Gyatso of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile are officially visiting Mangalore, Lugsam Tibetan Settlement of Bylakuppe, Mysore, and Bangalore from 10th to 25th of February 2022.

Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso will leave for Mangalore from Dharamsala via Delhi on 10th February and Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen will leave for Mangalore from Bylakuppe on 11th February to visit the aforementioned places from 13th to 21st February. Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen will return to Bylakuppe on 22nd February and Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso will return to Dharamsala via Delhi on 22nd February.