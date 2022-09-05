Parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin conclude official visitation in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Youdon Aukatsang and Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile have been officially visiting Tibetans in Uttarakhand from 24th August to 5th September 2022. They have successfully concluded their official visit to Uttarakhand today after visiting Tibetans in Nainital and Dikyiling Tibetan Settlement. During their last leg of the trip, the parliamentarians also paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh of Uttarakhand and had meetings with the Presidents and members of Bharat Tibet Samanvay Sangh (BTSS) and Bharat Tibbat Sayog Manch (BTSM).

Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang, on the 30th of August, left for Nainital and visited the Tibetan market and monastery there. The parliamentarian also met and interacted with the Tibetans residing there before leaving for Dikyiling Tibetan Settlement on 1st September.

On reaching Dikyiling, parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang was joined by parliamentarian Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin, who was unable to go to Nainital due to his ill health, and attended the official celebration of the 62nd Tibetan Democracy Day wherein parliamentarian Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin spoke on the evolution of Tibetan democracy, functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and achievements of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. While parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang spoke on the changing international political dynamic and brutal policies imposed on Tibetans in Tibet by China. They then answered questions raised by the public.

Later that day, the parliamentarians also paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt. General Gurmit Singh of Uttarakhand, who is also a former Deputy Chief of the Indian Army, and presented a souvenir on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament. They extended their gratitude to the governor for India’s unwavering support to Tibetans for over more than 60 years. The Tibetan parliamentarians urged the governor on the implementation of the Tibetan Rehabilitation Policy of 2014 to which he assured to do his best and shared his contacts with the Tibetan MPs.

The next day, the parliamentarians paid a series of visits to monasteries, organizations, and NGOs in Dehradun and had an internal meeting with the local leaders and dignitaries. Following that the parliament members had a thorough discussion on Tibet’s issue in a meeting attended by Prof. Surekha Dangwal (Vice Chancellor of Doon University, Dehradun), Prof. Dinesh Shastri (Vice-Chancellor of Sanskrit Vishwa Vidyalaya, Haridwar), Prof. P.D Juyul (President Bharat Tibet Samanvay Sangh (BTSS)), Prof. Vijay Kaul, Col. Thapgyal (Retd), Dr. Suraj Kumar Pracha, Dr. Arun Mishra, Dr. Purohit, Shri. Manoj Gahtori, Shri. G.S. Negi (Dehradun BTSS President), Comdt. Himanshu (Retd), Shri Semwal, Shri Ashish Semwal, Shri Raturi, Dehradun Tibetan Women Association, and staff of Tibetan Settlement Office at Doon University. In the meeting, parliamentarian Khenpo Jamphel Tenzin spoke on the special bond between India and Tibet with a shared culture, religion, and language for centuries. While parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang explained the environmental degradation happening in Tibet with a presentation. In the meeting, followed by talks on Tibet by the aforementioned Vice-Chancellors and Professors, it was decided to offer opportunities for studying the Tibetan language at Doon University and Sanskrit Vishwa Vidyalaya from this month.

On the 4th of September, the Tibetan parliamentarians met with the Shri Anil Choudhary, President of Uttarakhand Bharat Tibbat Sayog Manch (BTSM), and members of BTSM to discuss the future course of action in furthering the cause of Tibet.