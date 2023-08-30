Parliamentary Delegation Advocates Tibet in Jammu and Kashmir

Dharamshala: A Parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel on 29th August met with some prominent leaders of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Tibetan MPs met with Shri Raman Bhalla, former Minister JKUT; Shri Sashi Verma,  President Vishavkirma Sabha Jammu and Kashmir; Shri Sheikh Ahmad, General Secretary of National Conference Political Party; RSS sainik colony members; Lt General R K Sharma (retd); Shri Rajesh Gupta, State President Vishva Hindu Parshad Jammu; Shri Ratan Lal Gupta, former MLC and president of National Conference Jammu; and Shri Anil Langer, Secretary Aam Aadmi Party.

During their meeting with the aforementioned leaders, the Tibetan delegates highlighted the issue of Tibet and briefed the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

