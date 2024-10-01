Parliamentary Delegation Begins Official Program in Belgium

Dharamshala: A delegation of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile consisting of parliamentarians Tashi Dhondup and Rigzin Lhundup began their official program in Belgium.

The parliamentarians reached Belgium on 29th September. Upon their arrival, they were received by Tenzin Phuntsok, the Office of Tibet Brussels; representatives of Tibetan Women Association, Tibetan Youth Congress, and associations of the three Tibetan provinces.

In the evening, the MPs paid their respects at the Karma Sonam Gyatso Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre where they held an interactive public talk with the Tibetans.