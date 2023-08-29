Parliamentary Delegation Calls on J&K Leaders and Officials

Dharamshala: A Parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Yeshi Dolma, and Tenpa Yarphel on 28th August met with leaders and officials of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Tibetan MPs met with Shri Kavinder Gupta, Former Deputy Chief Minister and Former Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly; Shri Chander Mohan Gupta, Former Deputy Mayor; Smt. Kamla Gupta, Vice President BJP; Shri Baldev Singh, Deputy Mayor of Jammu; Club President and members of High Court J&K; Shri Ravinder Raina, President of BJP J&K; Shri Asim Bai, Vice President BJP J&K; Shri Arun Gupta, President Chamber of commerce J&K; Shri Anil Kumar, Senior Vice president; and Shri Manesh Gupta, General Secretary.

During their meeting with the state leaders and official, the Tibetan delegates highlighted the issue of Tibet and briefed the functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.