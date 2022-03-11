Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala: Shri Amarendra Dhari Singh, member of Rajya Sabha, visited Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on 9th March 2022. The Indian member of Parliament who has visited Dharamsala to attend the official commemoration of Tibetan National Uprising Day on the next day as a Special Guest was received by the members of the standing committee led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang during his visit at the Tibetan Parliament.

The Indian MP was introduced to each member of the Standing Committee by the Deputy Speaker and was briefed on numerous issues including evolution, sessions, and composition of Parliament. The Indian MP inquired members of the Standing Committee who have arrived lately from Tibet of their ordeals of living under the Chinese rule and discussed on forceful ‘resettlement’ of Tibetan nomads in Tibet by China, extraction of precious minerals in Tibet, and many others.

The Speaker extended gratitude to Shri A. D. Singh for raising the issue of Tibet in the Indian Parliament and for gracing the official commemoration of Tibetan National Uprising Day. He commended the friendship between India and Tibet with the shared culture and religion of centuries. He further thanked India and its people for hosting Tibetans for more than 6 decades providing facilities and support for the Tibetans.

The Rajya Sabha member assured his full support for Tibet’s issue and his solidarity with the Tibetans. Shri A. D. Singh was presented with a thangka painting of Buddha on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and toured Parliament hall after wrapping up the meeting.