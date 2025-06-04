Resolution on Celebrating the Legacy of His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama on His 90th Birthday

Preamble

His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama, is the Champion of Peace and Pluralism. Across faiths and frontiers, He has preached that genuine harmony begins with mutual respect and compassionate dialogue, turning the world’s gaze towards non‑violence as a practical, universal ethic. At only 16, He shouldered Tibet’s spiritual and political reins, ushering progressive reforms. When the People’s Republic of China (PRC) forcefully invaded Tibet in 1950, He countered force with moral courage—insisting on negotiation and non‑violent resistance instead of retaliation. Soon after coming into exile in 1959, He transformed the Tibetan polity into a democratic system, empowering his people to elect their own leaders. Through schools, monasteries and cultural centers worldwide, He has shielded Tibet’s religion, language, and heritage from extinction, turning exile into a sanctuary of preservation and renewal.

Resolution

Recognizing these historic contributions, the 9th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT) expresses its deep gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for His special message to the Tokyo Convention and resolves to celebrate His Holiness life’s work and to advance His vision of a free, democratic and peaceful engagement and therefore it is resolved to:

Heartily congratulate His Holiness the Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday on July 6, 2025 and applaud his lifelong commitment and contribution to the promotion of oneness of humanity, nonviolence, human rights, religious tolerance, environmental awareness, and democracy; Join the Central Tibetan Administration in observing the 90th birthday of H.H. the Dalai Lama as the Year of Compassion globally, to celebrate his contribution to humanity; Celebrate and commend His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama’s extraordinary contributions to global peace, human rights, cultural preservation, and inter‑faith understanding, pledges to defend and extend his legacy; Commit to support the four principal commitments of His Holiness the Dalai Lama; Reaffirm that the sole and exclusive authority over the reincarnation of the Fourteenth Dalai Lama lies with His Holiness Himself and with Gaden Phodrang Trust; Offer its fervent prayers that His Holiness the Fourteenth Dalai Lama live long in perfect health for the benefit of all sentient beings and especially for the flourishing of Tibet’s religion, culture and environment.

Adopted unanimously this day of 4th June 2025 by the 9ᵗʰ World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet.