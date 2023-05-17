Rules and Regulation Review Committee Commences

Dharamshala: In accordance with the resolution adopted by the fifth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang constituted a Rules and Regulation Review Committee composed of Parliamentarians Dawa Phunkyi, Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Karma Gelek, and Thupten Gyatso earlier today.

Members of the parliamentary committee met with the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker to seek requisite guidance before the commencement of committee this afternoon.

The committee members appointed parliamentarians Dawa Phunkyi and Serta Tsultrim as the Chairperson and the Secretary of the committee respectively.

The committee will be reviewing the rules and regulations of the Central Tibetan Administration including the Charter and submit their reviewed report to the Parliamentary Secretariat by the end of Feb 2024.