Scottish MP Raises Concerns Over His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s Reincarnation and Questions on 90th Birthday Celebrations

Dharamshala: On 22 May 2025, MP Ross John Greer of the Scottish Green Group, Chair of the Scottish Cross-Party Group on Tibet, raised questions in the Scottish Parliament concerning the upcoming 90th birthday celebrations of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and expressed concerns over potential Chinese interference in the process of his reincarnation.

In response, the Minister for Equalities reaffirmed the Scottish Government’s position, stating that the decision regarding the reincarnation of His Holiness the Dalai Lama should rest solely with Tibetan Buddhists, free from any external interference.

Minister Kaukab Stewart also extended the government’s warm wishes to His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the global Buddhist community in advance for his 90th birthday.