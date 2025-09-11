Second Day of Tenth Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Passed Resolution of Gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Dharamshala, 11 September 2025: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the second day of the 10th session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began with the official resolution of gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The resolution was tabled by Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and supported by Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen.

The resolution extends profound gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for reaffirming his commitment to live beyond one hundred years and several more decades, and wishes him a long and healthy life. It further expresses deep appreciation for his assurance regarding the continuity of the institution of the Dalai Lama, while firmly rejecting any politically motivated interference by the Chinese government in the reincarnation process.

The resolution also acknowledges His Holiness’ unwavering responsibility in leading the Tibetan people from the young age of 16. It expresses gratitude for his lifelong guidance, protection, and efforts in uniting Tibetans into a resilient and collective force. His tireless work in preserving and promoting Tibet’s religion, culture, language, identity, and environment, as well as drawing global attention to these causes, is deeply appreciated.

Today, Tibetan Buddhism has spread to the farthest corners of the world due to His Holiness’ role as a global ambassador of peace. The resolution extends heartfelt gratitude for his lifelong efforts in promoting love, compassion, and non-violence, and for steadfastly leading the Tibetan cause through peaceful means.

The five-point resolution was passed unanimously, with lawmakers collectively extending gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The session continued with the presentation of the précis 2024-25 report of the Department of Home (DoH) by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of DoH.

This was followed by the presentation of the Standing Committee’s reviewed report on the detailed annual report of the Department of Home by parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten.

Motion for debate on the aforementioned report was tabled by parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel and supported by parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen. Thereafter, Sikyong Penpa Tsering provided Kashag’s (Cabinet) clarification to the reviewed report of the Department of Home by the Standing Committee.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of DoH, provided requisite answers to all the questions and doubts raised in the house on the resettlement project, rules and regulation for the housing and estate of Tibetan Settlements, new Rest House of the Department, and others.

The deliberation on the undertakings of the Department of Home remains open for tomorrow’s seating.

The second day of the tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile was adjourned at 5 pm.