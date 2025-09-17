Seventh Day of Tenth Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 17 September 2025: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the seventh day of the tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began with deliberations on the reports of the Department of Security (DoS).

The Kalon provided clarifications on various issues raised in the House, including matters related to registration for documents such as Aadhar Card and Registration Certificates (RC) for Tibetan refugees, the Australian immigration program for former Tibetan political prisoners, guidelines for Tibetans abroad visiting Tibet to meet their families, CCP’s transnational repression, and concerns regarding the security arrangements for His Holiness the Dalai Lama, among others.

The House then proceeded with the reading and examination of the Department of International Relations (DIIR)’s précis of the 2024–2025 annual report. The report was tabled by Kalon Norzin Dolma, and Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen presented the Standing Committee’s review of the detailed report.

A motion for debate on the DIIR’s précis and the Standing Committee’s review was introduced by Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and seconded by Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel. Thereafter, the Kalon read out Kashag’s clarifications, and the session continued with a general debate on all reports under DIIR along with responses from Kashag.

The House called for the appointment of a U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, emphasizing its importance for human rights and religious freedom in Tibet. Questions raised in the House regarding the functioning of the Offices of Tibet, the content on the Central Tibetan Administration’s (CTA) official websites, statements issued by countries opposing external interference in His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s future reincarnation process, production of documentary based on the Tibetan struggle, and the 3rd International Tibet Youth Forum were addressed and clarified by DIIR Kalon.

The deliberation on the DIIR’s report will continue in tomorrow’s session.

The session adjourned at 7:00 pm.