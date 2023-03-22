Seventh Day of the 5th Session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamsala, 22nd March 2023: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the seventh day of the fifth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile continued with the deliberation and clarification on the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) from the previous sitting.

The session proceeded with Legislative Procedure’s First Reading, Amendment on the Charter of Tibetans in exile’s Article 63 (I), ‘Justice Commissioners of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission’, which was proposed by Sikyong Penpa Tsering and supported by Kalon Norzin Dolma, DIIR passed for the second reading.

Amendment on the Charter of Tibetans in exile’s Article 25, Article 45 (II), Article 47, Article 63 (III), Article 97 (II), Article 101 (III), and Article 107 (II) on the oath-taking of the Sikyong & the Kalons, the Speaker & the Deputy Speaker, Parliamentarians, the Chief Justice Commissioner & the Justice Commissioners, the Chief Election Commission, the Chairman of the Public Service Commission, and the Auditor General of the Office of the Auditor respectively paved the way for the second reading. The amendment was proposed by Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen and supported by Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim.

The session continued with deliberation and approval of the Recurring Budget, and Special Recurring Budget of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) with lawmakers putting forward questions on Tibet advocacy, display collections of the Tibet Museum, Tibet support group meetings, publications and other doubts related to the budget of the DIIR which were all duly answered and clarified by Kalon Norzin Dolma.

Thereafter, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Home, proposed amendments to Article 5 (I), Article 6 (V)(VI)(VII), Article 7 (XII), Article 9 (V)(VIII), Article 12 (I to XI) of the Rules and Regulation for allotment of residential quarters for staff and former staff. The proposed amendment supported by Kalon Gyari Dolma of the Department of Security was passed for the second reading.

Amendment on Article 9 of the Rules of Budget and amendment on Articles 7, 10, 12, & 18 of the Rules and Regulation for Tibetan Voluntary Contribution and other contributions proposed by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance, and supported by Kalon Gyari Dolma of the Department of Security passed for the second reading.

Amendments to Article 8 of the Rules and regulation for salaries and other allowances for the Supreme Justice Commissioner and other Justice Commissioners, Articles 6 & 7 of Rules and regulation for honorarium, daily allowances, and other entitlements for the members of the Tibetan Parliament, Article 8 of Rules and regulation for salaries and other allowances of the Sikyong and the Kalons, Article 8 of the Rules and regulation for salaries and other allowance for the Chief Election Commission, Article 8 of the Rules and regulation for salaries and other allowances for the Chairman of the Public Service Commission, and Article 8 of the Rules and regulation for salaries and other allowances for the Auditor General of the Office of the Auditor were also passed for the second reading.

Thereafter, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance, tabled an official motion notifying a payment exemption of 90% for Tibetan diaspora in paying their Tibetan voluntary contribution, who have missed their contribution or those registering for new Green Book. The exemption will be available from 1st April 2023 and will be applicable up to the fiscal year 2023-2024. After the 90% exemption, relevant individuals can pay their remaining 10% contribution in a lump sum or in installments.

The surkyol budget of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR) remains open for the next sitting.

The session adjourned at 7 pm.