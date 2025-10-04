Shimla CRO Lhakpa Tsering and Joint Secretary Tsering Lhamo of Parliamentary Secretariat Call on HP Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla

Shimla: On October 4, 2025, Chief Representative Officer Lhakpa Tsering and Joint Secretary Tsering Lhamo of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat paid a courtesy call on Himachal Pradesh Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla. They apprised the Governor about the Central Tibetan Administration’s year-long observance of the Year of Compassion in honor of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birth anniversary.

During the meeting, they presented the Governor with a souvenir from the Ghoton Organising Committee, My Land and My People-a book authored by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, along with other publications, a traditional Himachali hat, and a shawl. They also offered a bouquet of flowers and extended festive greetings on the occasion of Dussehra.

The CRO extended invitation to the governor to participate in the year-long celebrations honoring His Holiness in Dharamshala in the near future.

Joint Secretary Tsering Lhamo, along with staff members Tsering Gyurmey and Tenzin Palden of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, is currently in Shimla to organize exhibitions on His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s four principal commitments and the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile.