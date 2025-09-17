Sixth Day of Tenth Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 16 September 2025: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the sixth day of the tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile commenced with a starred question from Parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong to Sikyong Penpa Tsering. The Sikyong provided clarifications to the starred question and responded to supplementary question raised by other parliamentarian.

The session then proceeded with the first and second readings of the Article 63 (iv) of the Charter of Tibetans in exile, Articles 2, 5 (iv) (v), 7 (a)(d), 9, 24 (a), 25 (a), and 33 (b) of the Tibetan Code of Judiciary, and Articles 6 (iv) (v) and 10 (b) of the Tibetan Code of Civil Procedure.

Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, Secretary of the Committee, presented the committee’s report on the review of the regulations concerning the status of the Central Tibetan Council of Tibetan Medicine (CCTM). Committee’s Secretary Parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and committee member Parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen provided clarifications to queries raised by lawmakers during the first reading. The proposed amendment to Article 6 (i ( a, b, c, f)) of the CCTM regulation passed its second reading. Corrections to the proposed amendment to Article 6 (i (d)) to the CCTM regulation passed its second reading.

Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang, Chair of the Committee, presented the committee’s report on the review of the Rules of Budget. During the first reading of the amendment, committee’s chair Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang and committee’s secretary Parliamentarian Lobsang Gyatso Sither provided clarifications to the queries raised in the house. The proposed amendments to Articles 5 (iii), 7 (i) (vi), and 9 of the Rules of Budget were repealed after failing to receive the necessary votes.

Following the agenda, the House continued with the first and second readings of Article 10 (ii) of the Rules and Regulations for Salaries and Other Allowances for the Supreme Justice Commissioner and other Justice Commissioners, and of Article 10 (ii) of the Rules and Regulations for Salaries and Other Allowances for the Sikyong and the Kalons.

Amendments to Article 16 of the Rules and Regulations for Salaries and Other Allowances for the Supreme Justice Commissioner and other Justice Commissioners, to Article 16 of the Rules and Regulations for Salaries and Other Allowances for the Chief Election Commissioner, to Article 16 of the Rules and Regulations for Salaries and Other Allowances for the Chair of the Public Service Commission, and to Article 16 of the Rules and Regulations for Salaries and Other Allowances for the Auditor General of the Office of the Auditor were repealed failing to receive the necessary votes.

The legislative process continued with the second reading of the Rules and Regulations for Parliamentary Procedures and Conduct of Business. The bill was decided to be frozen during the 9th session in March 2025. The House resolved to freeze the bill again until the 11th session to allow for further clarification within the legislature.

The session then proceeded with deliberations on the reports from the Department of Security. The Kalon provided clarifications on several issues raised in the House, including challenges faced by holders of the Certificate of Identity (CoI) while travelling, the security of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the review of Tibetan political prisoners, the narration of oral histories by former political prisoners, the issuance of Exit and Return permits for CoI holders, among other matters.

Deliberation on the Department of Security’s report will continue in tomorrow’s session.

The house adjourned at 7:00 PM.