Speaker condoles the demise of Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat

Dharamsala: Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, offered his heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of India’s Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat to their daughter Mrs. Kritika Rawat.

The Speaker wrote, “We are deeply saddened to learn the demise of your beloved parents General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat. On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetans all around the world, I extend my heartfelt condolence.”

“General Bipin Rawat dedicated his life to the service of the nation as the first Chief of Defence staff, an outstanding soldier, and a true patriot. We appreciate and applaud his dedication and service to India. We express our solidarity with you during this difficult time. He was also a man of knowledge who held His Holiness the Dalai Lama in high regard. He understood the issue of Tibet and talked about it where necessary.”

