Speaker & Deputy Speaker partake in the Felicitation ceremony in recognition of TPSA 2020 by Dharamshala ITFA

Speaker & Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile partook in the Felicitation ceremony in recognition of TPSA 2020 by Dharamshala ITFA

Dharamshala: The Indo-Tibetan Friendship Association (ITFA) of Dharamshala organised a felicitation ceremony in recognition of the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA) of 2020, passed by the US Congress and signed into law by the US President Donald Trump, at the auditorium of Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) on 16th January 2021.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by the Chief Guest, Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA); guests of honour, Speaker Pema Jungney of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE), and Chief Justice Commissioner Dagpo Sonam Norbu of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission (TSJC); and guests including Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of the TPiE, Kalons of the respective CTA Departments, ITFA President Ajit Nehria, ITFA’s former President Ajay Singh Mankotia, Deputy Mayor Onkar Nehria of Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, ITFA Advisor Ram Swaroop, ITFA Advisor Subhash Nehria, heads of the governmental and non governmental organisations, Tibetan and Indian media personnels, and general public; a gathering of around 250 participants abiding the norms and guidelines of district administration.

The ceremony began by offering a Tara’s statue to His Holiness the great 14th Dalai Lama by the Indo Tibetan Friendship Association through Sikyong of the CTA, followed by ITFA President’s welcome address.

The Chief Guest (Sikyong) was presented with a Tibetan Thangka painting, followed by honouring of the Sikyong, the Speaker, the Chief Justice Commissioner, the Deputy Speaker, and the Kalons of CTA by offering shawls and Himachali caps.

Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay in the ceremony elucidated on the procedure of the passage of the Tibetan Policy Support Act of 2020 by the US Congress and later signed into law by the US President.

While, ITFA Advisor Subhash Nehria addressed on how the TPSA of 2020 would escalate the strength of the Tibetan struggle. He also called for the conferment of Bharat Ratna to His Holiness the Dalai Lama by the Indian government. The ceremony concluded with a thank you note by ITFA Advisor Ram Swaroop.

The ceremony also saw vibrant cultural performances of Gorkha and Local Indian dances.

The ITFA had organised ‘Tea and Snacks’ for the guests before wrapping up the ceremony, at which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the TPiE presented a traditional Tibetan scarf to the former ITFA President as a token of gratitude for his successful tenure and also congratulated the new ITFA President with traditional Tibetan scarf.