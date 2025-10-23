Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Addresses 11th Seminar on the Distinct View and Philosophy of the Ngagyur Nyingma Tradition

Dharamshala: On 23 October 2025, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile addressed the 11th Seminar on the Distinct View and Philosophy of the Ngagyur Nyingma Tradition, held in Bylakuppe, Karnataka.

The seminar was graced by the presence of Khentrul Gyangkhang Rinpoche, Kasur Tsering Phuntsok, Tulku Choedar (Chair of the Penor Rinpoche Charitable Foundation), Khenpo Pasang Tenzin (President of the Ngagyur Nyingma Institute), participants of the seminar, and a venerable assembly of the sangha.

In his address, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel reflected on the historical circumstances that led to the current situation of Tibetans living in exile. He recalled how China’s illegal occupation of Tibet forced His Holiness the Dalai Lama, along with numerous Tibetan Buddhist leaders and members of the general public, to seek refuge in India.

The Speaker further highlighted how the Tibetan community has flourished in exile over the past six decades under the visionary leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and with the generous support of the Government and people of India. He expressed profound gratitude for the tireless efforts of His Holiness and other revered religious figures in spreading Tibetan Buddhism across the world. In particular, he noted the unique dialogue and collaboration that has emerged between science and Buddhism, an exchange that has captivated the interest of many renowned scientists.

He also recalled His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s classification of Buddhism into three dimensions: the Buddhism of Science, the Buddhism of Philosophy, and the Buddhism of Religion, each contributing significantly to the greater good of humankind.

The Speaker then elaborated on the establishment of Thegchog Namdrol Shedrup Dhargyaling Monastery, founded in 1963 by Kyabje Drubwang Padma Norbu Rinpoche in Bylakuppe, Karnataka. Despite facing immense hardships in securing the necessary funds for its construction, Rinpoche’s unwavering dedication and perseverance led to the monastery’s growth into a renowned centre of learning and spiritual practice.

Addressing the topic of discussion for the 11th Seminar on the Distinct View and Philosophy of the Ngagyur Nyingma Tradition, The Beacon of Certainty (Nge Shey Rinpochei Dronmey) authored by Jamgon Mipham Rinpoche, the Speaker highlighted the greatness of Jamgon Mipham Rinpoche for his exceptional philosophical contributions to the understanding of Dzogchen, as well as his scholarly works across various fields of study.