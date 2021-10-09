Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering are sworn in today

Dharamsala: Speaker-elect Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker-elect Ms. Dolma Tsering of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile took oath or affirmation of office from Tibetan Supreme Justice Commissioner Dagpo Sonam Norbu earlier today.

In the presence of Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Supreme Justice Commissioner Dagpo Sonam Norbu, Justice Commissioner Karma Damdul, Justice Commissioner Tenzin Lungtok, Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Parliamentarian Geshe Gangri, Parliamentarian Choedak Gyatso, and other dignitaries of CTA, the swearing-in ceremony started with the offering of prayers by the monks of Neychung Monastery, offering of Mendrel Tensum, and serving of traditional sweetened rice and butter tea.

This is Khenpo Sonam Tenphel’s second term as the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, earlier he was Speaker of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. While Ms. Dolma Tsering is the second woman after former Deputy Speaker Gyari Dolma to hold the position.