Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Condoles the Demise of CM Pema Khandu’s Mother

Dharamshala, 1st July 2024: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended his deepest condolences to Shri Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, on the sad demise of his mother.

The Speaker wrote, “It is with profound sorrow that we have received the news of the passing of your beloved mother, Ama Lezang la. On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetans around the world, we extend our deepest condolences to you and your family during this incredibly challenging time.”

He continued, “In the teachings of Buddhism, impermanence is a fundamental aspect of life, and we must navigate this unavoidable phase with fortitude. The loss of a figure as nurturing and compassionate as your mother leaves an irreplaceable void. Her legacy of kindness, love, and empathy will forever resonate within those whose lives she touched.”

“May the virtues she cultivated in her lifetime transcend her soul to higher states of bliss. Our thoughts are with you as we join in mourning the departure of someone so dearly cherished,” the Speaker added.

He concluded, “the people of Tibet stand together in solidarity with you, offering prayers for the peaceful journey of her soul and the swift attainment of rebirth. Kindly accept our heartfelt condolences once again, and may you find solace amidst this profound loss.”