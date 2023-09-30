Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Condoles the demise of Senator Dianne Feinstein

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Senator Dianne Feinstein.

The Speaker wrote, “It is with great sadness to learn about the demise of your beloved mother Honorable Mrs. Dianne Feinstein. Last year during the Washington held 8th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet, I along with the Deputy Speaker Mrs. Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile had the opportunity to meet her in her office and had the honor to be the witness to her sense of dedication and sincerity towards the just cause of Tibet.”

“She was not only the longest-serving U.S Senator from California but also the Longest-tenured female Senator in history, and the senior Democratic member of the Senate. 1979 symbolizes a monumental year for the Tibetans as it marked the first-ever visit of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to the United States on the invitation of Mrs. Dianne Feinstein whereby fostering a friendship between the Tibetans and the United States.

She co-sponsored the Tibetan Policy Act, a ground breaking law which paved the way for robust U.S policy initiatives on Tibet and today marks the 21st anniversary of this Act. She also played a pivotal role in the senate resolution that authorized the Congressional Gold Medal, the U.S highest civilian honor to His Holiness the Dalai Lama in recognition of his earnest contribution to the betterment of this world.”

“She will be remembered as one of the most dedicated and staunch senator who stood for the voiceless. Her support of Tibet and Tibetans will be valued and remembered with profound gratitude. With her demise, we have lost a great friend of Tibet and one of the towering leaders of the world.”

“Tibetans around the world are with the Feinstein family and the people of the United States at this hour of grief and loss. On behalf of all the Tibetans worldwide, I extend my deepest condolences to your family on this grave day. I pay my respect to the departed soul.”