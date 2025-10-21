Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Dharamshala, 23rd October 2025: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

In a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister, the Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Tibetan people all around the world, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on your historic election as the first woman Prime Minister of Japan.”

“The Tibetan people share a deep historical, cultural, and spiritual connection with the people of Japan, rooted in our common Buddhist heritage and mutual respect. Over the decades, Japan has been a steadfast supporter of the just cause of Tibet. We Tibetans remain deeply grateful for the continued support extended by the government and the people of Japan to the Tibetan cause.”

“Your appointment to this esteemed office reflects the great trust and confidence the Japanese people and your party have placed in your leadership. Japan has long stood as a beacon of democracy, peace, and innovation in the region and beyond. We are confident that under your stewardship, Japan will continue to prosper and contribute meaningfully to regional stability and global cooperation.”

“May your tenure be filled with success, and may it bring the continued prosperity of the Japanese people,” concluded the Speaker.