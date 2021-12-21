Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates Newly Appointed US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya

Dharamshala: Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel extended his heartiest congratulations to US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya, who is currently serving as Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human rights, on her appointment as the Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues.

Greeting the newly appointed US Special Coordinator, the Speaker wrote, “It brings me great joy in congratulating you on being appointed as the Special Coordinator for the Tibetan issue and to extend our gratitude to the US government for the timely appointment.”

“We are very honored to have you coordinate the U.S. government policies, programs, and projects concerning Tibetan issues. With your designation as the Special Coordinator for Tibetan issue, we are very hopeful that your effort will bring positive developments in the resumption of dialogue between the People’s Republic of China and the envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. We are confident that under your coordination the US will press human rights violations happening inside Tibet, strive on the preservation of the environment of the Tibetan plateau, and work on protection of the unique culture, religion, and identity of Tibetans,” he added.

He concluded, “Once again, on behalf of all the Tibetans living across the world, I would like to extend my heartiest congratulation to you on your appointment as the Special Coordinator for the Tibetan issue and wish you the best in your future endeavors.”

Download (PDF, 367KB)