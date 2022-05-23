Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Congratulates Newly Elected Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet and the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile extended his heartfelt congratulations to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on taking the oath of office and assumption of office as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia.

In a congratulatory letter to the PM, the Speaker wrote, “The people and the government of Australia have consistently supported the Tibetans and non-violent struggle of Tibet, for which we Tibetans all over the world are grateful.”

“The situation inside Tibet remains grim and bleak despite China’s lofty claims of having liberated and developed Tibet for the past 63 years. Tibetans inside Tibet are deprived of basic human rights including the right to speech, the right to practice one’s own religion, the right to language, and so on. Since 2009, 157 Tibetans in Tibet have self-immolated in protest against China’s atrocious rule in Tibet, calling for freedom in Tibet and the return of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama in their last words.”

“Australia has been among the pioneer countries in supporting Tibet’s issue and helping Tibetans to protect its unique culture and identity. I hope you will continue the support under your leadership. Your Excellency, we pray and wish you the best for your noble future endeavors towards fulfilling the aspirations of the Australian people.”