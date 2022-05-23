Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel greets on re-election of MP Susan Templeman and MP Warren Entsch, Co-chairs of Australian All Parliamentary Group for Tibet

Dharamsala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Australian Parliamentarians Susan Templeman and Warren Entsch, the Co-chairs of the Australian All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet on getting re-elected as the Members of the Australian Parliament.

Greeting the MPs, the Speaker wrote, “On behalf of the Tibetans inside and outside Tibet, I would like to congratulate you on being re-elected as a Member of the Australian Parliament. We are delighted to learn about your win.”

“Tibetans share the joy of your victory and we hope you will continue to support the Tibetan cause. Your victory signifies the amount of faith that the Australian people have entrusted in you and your leadership.”

“I congratulate you once again on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. We pray and wish you the best for your noble future endeavors towards fulfilling the aspirations of the Australian people.”