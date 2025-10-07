Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Meets ICT Delegation

Dharamshala: On 8 October 2025, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel met with a delegation from the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) during their visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today. The delegation included Bhuchung Tsering (Head of Research & Monitoring), Lizzy Ludwig (Director of Development), Morgan Riehl (Digital Content Manager), and other ICT members from different states of the US.

Welcoming the visiting guests, the Speaker commended their involvement with ICT, which reflects their strong commitment to the Tibetan cause. He further expressed gratitude, noting that it is because of supporters like them, and the continued support from countries such as India, the United States, and many others, that Tibetans in exile have been able to successfully preserve and protect Tibet’s unique linguistic and cultural heritage. This stands in stark contrast to the situation inside Tibet under the occupation of the CCP.

Speaking further on the situation inside Tibet, the Speaker explained that during the 60th anniversary of the so-called Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR), committees were established to promote the use of Mandarin and encourage the assimilation of Tibetans into the Chinese population, in an effort to strengthen the CCP’s influence in Tibet.

Additionally, the Speaker shed light on a recently uncovered incident from around seven years ago involving Choegyal Tulku, a high-ranking Tibetan lama who was imprisoned and tortured, and who recently passed away while in custody. Following his death, Chinese authorities refused to return his body to his family or monastic community.

The Speaker then provided an overview of the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile over the past six decades, highlighting the changes in the composition and functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile over the years. The guests were also briefed on the parliament’s current structure, its bi-annual sessions, standing committee, and other key initiatives, such as organizing the World Parliamentary Convention on Tibet (WPCT).

Finally, the Speaker responded to questions from the visiting guests regarding the electoral process in exile, MPs’ eligibility criteria, and various other topics, before taking them on a tour of the Parliament Hall.