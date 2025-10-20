Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel Pays Condolence Visit to Seat of 104th Gaden Tripa

Dharamshala: On 18 October 2025, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel paid a condolence visit to the seat of the 104th Gaden Tripa, Jetsun Lobsang Tenzin Pal Sangpo. He was received by Geshe Samten Dorjee and, after paying respects to the Rinpoche’s sacred relics, delivered a formal condolence message on behalf of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Following this, the Speaker visited Sera Mey Thosam Norling Monastery, Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, and Thekchok Namdrol Shedrub Dargyeling Monastery to offer prayers and pay his respects.

At Sera Mey Thosam Norling Monastery, he was received by Acting Abbot Lobsang Dhondup and other members of the monastic community. At Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, the Speaker was welcomed by Acting Abbot Ngakchen Dharpa Triduk Kachen Tenzin Tsultrim and other monastic representatives. At Thekchok Namdrol Shedrub Dargyeling Monastery, he was received by Tulku Choedar and members of the Penor Rinpoche Charitable Foundation.

During these visits, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel was accompanied by Settlement Officer Gelek Jungney of Lugsam Settlement, Chagzoe Geshe Lobsang Khedrup of Sera Jey Khenyen Monastery, and Chagzoe Dorjee Wangchuk of Sera Mey Thosam Norling Monastery.

A day earlier, on 17 October, the Speaker visited Sera Jey Khenyen Monastery to offer prayers. He was received by the monastery staff and toured the prayer hall. During this visit, he was accompanied by Settlement Officer Ngawang Tenzin of Delar Settlement in Bylakuppe.